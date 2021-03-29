March 29, 2021   Uncategorized   No comments

Lake Street Reiterates Buy on Aquestive Therapeutics Shares, Sees 68% Upside For The Stock

By George MacDonald

In a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Lake Street analyst Thomas Flaten reiterated a Buy rating on Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST)with a price target of $7, which implies an upside of 68% from current levels.

According to TipRanks.com, which measures analysts’ and bloggers’ success rate based on how their calls perform, analyst Thomas Flaten has a yearly average return of 38.2% and a 62.5% success rate. Flaten has a -15.9% average return when recommending AQST, and is ranked #954 out of 7407 analysts.

All the 6 analysts polled by TipRanks rate Aquestive Therapeutics stock a Buy. With a return potential of 251.7%, the stock’s consensus target price stands at $14.67.

