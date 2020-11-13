Laird Superfood (LSF) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Craig-Hallum and Roth Capital gave Laird Superfood (NYSE MKT: LSF) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Canaccord Genuity. Analyst Robert Burleson maintained a Buy rating on Laird Superfood yesterday and set a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $42.49.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Laird Superfood with a $62.33 average price target.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 13 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of LSF in relation to earlier this year.

Laird Superfood Inc is engaged in the business of manufacturing and marketing highly differentiated plant-based and functional foods. The product portfolio includes organic mushrooms, coconut water, organic coconut sugar, mushroom coffee, and other related products.