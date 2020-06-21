June 21, 2020   Uncategorized   No comments

Laidlaw Reiterates Their Buy Rating on Ziopharm Oncology (ZIOP)

By George MacDonald

In a report issued on June 1, Yale Jen from Laidlaw reiterated a Buy rating on Ziopharm Oncology (NASDAQ: ZIOP), with a price target of $7.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $3.27.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ziopharm Oncology is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $6.25, implying an 82.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 2, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $5.50 price target.

According to TipRanks.com, Jen is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -6.4% and a 34.6% success rate. Jen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Aldeyra Therapeutics, Soleno Therapeutics, and Opko Health.

The company has a one-year high of $7.25 and a one-year low of $1.80. Currently, Ziopharm Oncology has an average volume of 2M.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of a diverse portfolio of cancer therapies. It focuses on developing products in immuno-oncology that employ novel gene expression, control, and cell technologies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded on September 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

