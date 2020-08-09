Laidlaw Reiterates Buy on Affimed Shares, Sees 162% Upside For The Stock

Uncategorized

In a research report published on Tuesday, Laidlaw analyst Yale Jen reiterated a Buy rating on Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD)with a price target of $10, which implies an upside of 162% from current levels.

According to TipRanks.com, which measures analysts’ and bloggers’ success rate based on how their calls perform, analyst Yale Jen has a yearly average return of 6.1% and a 41.4% success rate. Jen has a -8.6% average return when recommending AFMD, and is ranked #2655 out of 6879 analysts.

All the 2 analysts polled by TipRanks rate Affimed Therapeutics stock a Buy. With a return potential of 83.7%, the stock’s consensus target price stands at $7.00.