Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Thinks Synchronoss Technologies’ Stock is Going to Recover

In a report issued on May 11, Jon Hickman from Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. reiterated a Buy rating on Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ: SNCR), with a price target of $7.40. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $2.43, close to its 52-week low of $2.35.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Synchronoss Technologies with a $7.25 average price target, representing a 193.5% upside. In a report issued on May 10, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $8.00 price target.

According to TipRanks.com, Hickman is ranked #670 out of 7558 analysts.

Based on Synchronoss Technologies’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $65.5 million and GAAP net loss of $12.03 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $77.12 million and had a GAAP net loss of $3.37 million.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud and enterprise solutions It offers software-based activation for connected devices globally. Its platform includes cloud home, personal cloud content transfer, and out-of-box experience; advance messaging and email suite; journey creation and advisor, digital coach, digital portal, and activation; internet-of-things, and smart buildings. The company was founded by James M. McCormick and Stephen G. Waldis in December 2000 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ.