Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Thinks BiomX’s Stock is Going to Recover

Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. analyst Michael Higgins maintained a Buy rating on BiomX (PHGE – Research Report) today and set a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.13, close to its 52-week low of $2.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Higgins is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 6.0% and a 30.6% success rate. Higgins covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on BiomX is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $14.50, a 568.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 13, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $20.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $9.05 and a one-year low of $2.08. Currently, BiomX has an average volume of 83.03K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 9 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of PHGE in relation to earlier this year.

BiomX Ltd engages in developing bacteriophage-based therapies for the treatment and prevention of diseases stemming from dysbiosis of the microbiome. The company was founded in March 2015 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.