Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Thinks Achieve Life Sciences’ Stock is Going to Recover

Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. analyst Michael Higgins reiterated a Buy rating on Achieve Life Sciences (ACHV – Research Report) today and set a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $11.70, close to its 52-week low of $4.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Higgins ‘ ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -5.6% and a 31.1% success rate. Higgins covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, and Armata Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Achieve Life Sciences with a $120.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $50.20 and a one-year low of $4.51. Currently, Achieve Life Sciences has an average volume of 433K.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cytisinicline for smoking cessation. Its products, cytisine, is a plant-based alkaloid with a binding affinity to the nicotinic acetylcholine receptor. The company was founded in October 1991 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.