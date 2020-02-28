Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Sticks to Their Hold Rating for SAGE Therapeutics (SAGE)

Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. analyst Michael Higgins maintained a Hold rating on SAGE Therapeutics (SAGE – Research Report) today and set a price target of $52.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $52.01, close to its 52-week low of $50.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Higgins has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -12.6% and a 27.5% success rate. Higgins covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, and Palatin Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on SAGE Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $93.44, implying a 72.5% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $58.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $193.56 and a one-year low of $50.01. Currently, SAGE Therapeutics has an average volume of 1.23M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 33 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of SAGE in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in December 2019, Albert Robichaud, the CSO of SAGE bought 15,743 shares for a total of $316,746.

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc. operates as clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders. The company was founded by Steven Marc Paul and Douglas Covey in April 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.