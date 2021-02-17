Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Outlook Therapeutics (OTLK)

Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. analyst Robert LeBoyer maintained a Buy rating on Outlook Therapeutics (OTLK – Research Report) on December 24 and set a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2.75.

According to TipRanks.com, LeBoyer is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 80.6% and a 60.6% success rate. LeBoyer covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Anavex Life Sciences, and CNS Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Outlook Therapeutics with a $5.50 average price target, representing an 112.4% upside. In a report issued on February 4, Brookline Capital Markets also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $5.00 price target.

Outlook Therapeutics’ market cap is currently $466.9M and has a P/E ratio of -2.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 151.99.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 10 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of OTLK in relation to earlier this year.

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the identification, development, manufacture, and commercialization of complex biosimilar therapeutics. It focuses on monoclonal antibodies, in the disease areas of immunology and oncology. The company was founded by Pankaj Mohan on January 5, 2010 and is headquartered in Cranbury, NJ.