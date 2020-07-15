Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Remains a Buy on Checkpoint Therapeutics (CKPT)

Uncategorized

In a report issued on June 25, Wangzhi Li from Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. reiterated a Buy rating on Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CKPT), with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.65.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Checkpoint Therapeutics with a $11.50 average price target, which is a 597.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 25, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $15.00 price target.

According to TipRanks.com, Li is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 33.1% and a 62.5% success rate. Li covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Alpine Immune Sciences, and Arcturus Therapeutics.

Based on Checkpoint Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $972K and GAAP net loss of $3.28 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $352K and had a GAAP net loss of $5.89 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 10 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CKPT in relation to earlier this year.

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its product portfolio include CK-301, CK-101, CK-103, and CK-302. The company was founded on November 10, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.