Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Reiterates Their Buy Rating on Usio (USIO)

Uncategorized

In a report issued on May 15, Jon Hickman from Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. reiterated a Buy rating on Usio (NASDAQ: USIO), with a price target of $4.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $1.75.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Usio with a $4.50 average price target, implying a 160.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 11, Barrington also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $5.00 price target.

According to TipRanks.com, Hickman is ranked #5985 out of 6620 analysts.

Based on Usio’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $7.77 million and GAAP net loss of $835K. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $6.59 million and had a GAAP net loss of $1.07 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 6 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of USIO in relation to earlier this year.

USIO, Inc. engages in providing integrated payment solutions. It also offers prepaid card processing and program management services for various other card programs including incentive cards for clinical trial recipients, consumer gift cards, rebate cards, and various other card programs that can be branded or white labeled. The company was founded by Louis A. Hoch and Michael R. Long in July 1998 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.