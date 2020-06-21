Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Reiterates Their Buy Rating on Antares Pharma (ATRS)

Uncategorized

Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. analyst Matthew Kaplan reiterated a Buy rating on Antares Pharma (NASDAQ: ATRS) on May 6 and set a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $2.90.

Antares Pharma has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $5.83, which is a 100.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 6, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $4.50 price target.

According to TipRanks.com, Kaplan is ranked #848 out of 6702 analysts.

The company has a one-year high of $5.13 and a one-year low of $1.60. Currently, Antares Pharma has an average volume of 1.51M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 33 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ATRS in relation to earlier this year. Last month, Anton Gueth, a Director at ATRS bought 72,487 shares for a total of $115,979.

Antares Pharma, Inc. is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection. The company was founded in February 1979 and is headquartered in Ewing, NJ.