Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Reiterates Their Buy Rating on Allena Pharmaceuticals (ALNA)

In a report issued on May 14, Matthew Kaplan from Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. reiterated a Buy rating on Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ALNA), with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.42, close to its 52-week low of $0.53.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Allena Pharmaceuticals with a $12.75 average price target, which is an 851.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 1, H.C. Wainwright also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $10.00 price target.

According to TipRanks.com, Kaplan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.5% and a 44.9% success rate. Kaplan covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as United Therapeutics, Antares Pharma, and Immunic.

Based on Allena Pharmaceuticals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $7.59 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $11.42 million.

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, discovery, and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with kidney disorders. Its product pipeline includes Reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria in adults; and ALLN-346, which is used for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney disease. The company was founded by Robert Gallotto and Alexey L. Margolin on June 24, 2011 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.