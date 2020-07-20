July 20, 2020   Uncategorized   No comments

Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Reiterates Buy on Eyenovia Shares, Sees 586% Upside For The Stock

By George MacDonald

In a research report published on Thursday, Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. analyst Matthew Kaplan reiterated a Buy rating on Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN)with a price target of $19, which implies an upside of 586% from current levels.

According to TipRanks.com, which measures analysts’ and bloggers’ success rate based on how their calls perform, analyst Matthew Kaplan has a yearly average return of 13.5% and a 47.9% success rate. Kaplan has a 7.3% average return when recommending EYEN, and is ranked #1007 out of 6793 analysts.

All the 4 analysts polled by TipRanks rate Eyenovia stock a Buy. With a return potential of 315.2%, the stock’s consensus target price stands at $11.50.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019