Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Reiterates Buy on Eyenovia Shares, Sees 586% Upside For The Stock

In a research report published on Thursday, Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. analyst Matthew Kaplan reiterated a Buy rating on Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN)with a price target of $19, which implies an upside of 586% from current levels.

According to TipRanks.com, which measures analysts’ and bloggers’ success rate based on how their calls perform, analyst Matthew Kaplan has a yearly average return of 13.5% and a 47.9% success rate. Kaplan has a 7.3% average return when recommending EYEN, and is ranked #1007 out of 6793 analysts.

All the 4 analysts polled by TipRanks rate Eyenovia stock a Buy. With a return potential of 315.2%, the stock’s consensus target price stands at $11.50.