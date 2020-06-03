June 3, 2020   Uncategorized   No comments

Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Reiterates Buy on Exicure Shares, Sees 562% Upside For The Stock

By George MacDonald

In a research report published on Thursday, Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. analyst Wangzhi Li reiterated a Buy rating on Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR)with a price target of $18, which represents a potential upside of 562% from where the stock is currently trading.

According to TipRanks.com, which measures analysts’ and bloggers’ success rate based on how their calls perform, analyst Wangzhi Li has a yearly average return of 24.5% and a 65.2% success rate. Li has a average return when recommending XCUR, and is ranked #800 out of 6670 analysts.

All the 3 analysts polled by TipRanks rate Exicure stock a Buy. With a return potential of 169.6%, the stock’s consensus target price stands at $7.33.

