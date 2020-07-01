Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Reiterates Buy on Dynatronics Shares, Sees 43% Upside For The Stock

Uncategorized

In a research report issued on 5/14, Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. analyst Jeffrey Cohen reiterated a Buy rating on Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT)with a price target of $1.3, which represents a potential upside of 43% from where the stock is currently trading.

According to TipRanks.com, which measures analysts’ and bloggers’ success rate based on how their calls perform, analyst Jeffrey Cohen has a yearly average return of 3.8% and a 37.3% success rate. Cohen has a -38.0% average return when recommending DYNT, and is ranked #2555 out of 6738 analysts.

All the 3 analysts polled by TipRanks rate Dynatronics stock a Buy. With a return potential of 170.0%, the stock’s consensus target price stands at $2.45.