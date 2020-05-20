May 20, 2020   Uncategorized   No comments

Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Reiterates Buy on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Shares, Sees 292% Upside For The Stock

By George MacDonald

In a research report issued on 5/21, Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. analyst Wangzhi Li reiterated a Buy rating on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC)with a price target of $18, which represents a potential upside of 292% from where the stock is currently trading.

According to TipRanks.com, which measures analysts’ and bloggers’ success rate based on how their calls perform, analyst Wangzhi Li has a yearly average return of 29.8% and a 61.9% success rate. Li has a average return when recommending CYCC, and is ranked #615 out of 6589 analysts.

With a return potential of 52.5%, the stock’s consensus target price stands at $7.00.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019