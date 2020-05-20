Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Reiterates Buy on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Shares, Sees 292% Upside For The Stock

Uncategorized

In a research report issued on 5/21, Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. analyst Wangzhi Li reiterated a Buy rating on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC)with a price target of $18, which represents a potential upside of 292% from where the stock is currently trading.

According to TipRanks.com, which measures analysts’ and bloggers’ success rate based on how their calls perform, analyst Wangzhi Li has a yearly average return of 29.8% and a 61.9% success rate. Li has a average return when recommending CYCC, and is ranked #615 out of 6589 analysts.

With a return potential of 52.5%, the stock’s consensus target price stands at $7.00.