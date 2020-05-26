Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Reiterates Buy on Alpine Immune Sciences Shares, Sees 399% Upside For The Stock

Uncategorized

In a research report issued on Friday, Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. analyst Wangzhi Li reiterated a Buy rating on Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN)with a price target of $17, which represents a potential upside of 399% from where the stock is currently trading.

According to TipRanks.com, which measures analysts’ and bloggers’ success rate based on how their calls perform, analyst Wangzhi Li has a yearly average return of 30.5% and a 59.1% success rate. Li has a average return when recommending ALPN, and is ranked #616 out of 6619 analysts.

All the 3 analysts polled by TipRanks rate Alpine Immune Sciences stock a Buy. With a return potential of 222.6%, the stock’s consensus target price stands at $11.00.