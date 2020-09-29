Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Keeps Their Buy Rating on Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (EIGR)

Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. analyst Michael Higgins maintained a Buy rating on Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (EIGR – Research Report) today and set a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Higgins has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -5.1% and a 31.8% success rate. Higgins covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Armata Pharmaceuticals, and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $27.67, which is a 192.2% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Wedbush also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $32.00 price target.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 16 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of EIGR in relation to earlier this year.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of well-characterized drugs for life-threatening, rare and ultra-rare diseases with high unmet medical needs and no approved therapies. The company was founded by David A. Cory on November 6, 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.