Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Keeps Their Buy Rating on Beyond Air (XAIR)

Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. analyst Matthew Kaplan reiterated a Buy rating on Beyond Air (NASDAQ: XAIR) on June 11 and set a price target of C$17.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $6.17.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Beyond Air with a $9.97 average price target, which is a 74.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 15, Roth Capital also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a C$11.00 price target.

According to TipRanks.com, Kaplan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.7% and a 47.4% success rate. Kaplan covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Eledon Pharmaceuticals, and Reata Pharmaceuticals.

Beyond Air’s market cap is currently $111.7M and has a P/E ratio of -4.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.73.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 51 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of XAIR in relation to earlier this year.

Beyond Air, Inc. is a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the developing a nitric oxide generator and delivery system that uses nitric oxide generated from ambient air and delivers precise amounts of nitric oxide to the lungs for the potential treatment of respiratory and other diseases. The company develops LungFit platform system, a generator and delivery system that produces nitric oxide from ambient air, eliminating the need for expensive and cumbersome cylinders. Beyond Air was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Garden City, NY.