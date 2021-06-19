Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Keeps a Buy Rating on Aytu BioScience (AYTU)

Uncategorized

In a report issued on April 30, Jeffrey Cohen from Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. reiterated a Buy rating on Aytu BioScience (NASDAQ: AYTU), with a price target of $14.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $4.73, equals to its 52-week low of $4.73.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Aytu BioScience is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $17.50, which is a 250.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 23, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $24.00 price target.

According to TipRanks.com, Cohen is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 32.8% and a 53.2% success rate. Cohen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Motus Gi Holdings, BioNano Genomics, and NovaBay Pharma.

Based on Aytu BioScience’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $13.48 million and GAAP net loss of $25.46 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $8.16 million and had a GAAP net loss of $5.33 million.

Aytu BioScience, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, acquiring, and commercializing novel products. Its products include Natesto, Tuzistram, ZolpiMist and MiOXSYS. The company was founded on August 9, 2002 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.