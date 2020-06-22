June 22, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Keeps a Buy Rating on Armata Pharmaceuticals (ARMP)

By Carrie Williams

Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. analyst Michael Higgins maintained a Buy rating on Armata Pharmaceuticals (ARMPResearch Report) on June 17 and set a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Saturday at $3.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Higgins is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.1% and a 33.3% success rate. Higgins covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals.

Armata Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $6.67, a 95.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 17, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $5.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Armata Pharmaceuticals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $5.08 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $3.74 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. Its product candidate is the AP-SA01 that targets Staphylococcus aureus, including multidrug-resistant strains. The company was founded on May 9, 2019 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019