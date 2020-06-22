Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Initiates a Buy Rating on Forte Biosciences (FBRX)

Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. analyst Michael Higgins initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Forte Biosciences (FBRX – Research Report) today and set a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $14.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Higgins is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.1% and a 33.3% success rate. Higgins covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, and Armata Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Forte Biosciences with a $60.00 average price target.

