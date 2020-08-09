Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. initiated Buy on OncoSec Medical Shares, Sees 100% Upside For The Stock

Uncategorized

In a research report sent to investors on Monday, Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. analyst Robert LeBoyer initiated Buy rating on OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS)with a price target of $8, which implies an upside of 100% from current levels.

According to TipRanks.com, which measures analysts’ and bloggers’ success rate based on how their calls perform, analyst Robert LeBoyer has a yearly average return of -25.2% and a 17.9% success rate. LeBoyer has a average return when recommending ONCS, and is ranked #6659 out of 6879 analysts.

All the 3 analysts polled by TipRanks rate OncoSec Medical Inc stock a Buy. With a return potential of 78.7%, the stock’s consensus target price stands at $7.17.