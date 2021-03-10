La Jolla Pharma (LJPC) Receives a Buy from Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital analyst Keay Nakae reiterated a Buy rating on La Jolla Pharma (LJPC – Research Report) on January 25 and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $4.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Nakae is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.9% and a 50.2% success rate. Nakae covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, and Emergent Biosolutions.

La Jolla Pharma has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $15.00.

Based on La Jolla Pharma’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $9.07 million and GAAP net loss of $11.76 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $5.71 million and had a GAAP net loss of $29.17 million.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies intended to significantly improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. Its products includes LJPC-501, LJPC-401 and LJPC-0118. LJPC-501 is the proprietary formulation for angiotensin II. The LJPC-401 is the formulation of hepcidin, which is an endogenous peptide hormone and LJPC-0118 is La Jolla’s investigational product for the treatment of severe malaria. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.