L3Harris Technologies (LHX) Receives a Buy from Barclays

In a report released yesterday, David E. Strauss from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on L3Harris Technologies (LHX – Research Report), with a price target of $290.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $219.91, close to its 52-week high of $223.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Strauss is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.6% and a 60.8% success rate. Strauss covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Huntington Ingalls, Spirit AeroSystems, and General Dynamics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for L3Harris Technologies with a $247.86 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on L3Harris Technologies’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $4.43 billion and net profit of $429 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.67 billion and had a net profit of $225 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. is an agile global aerospace and defense technology innovator, which engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems.