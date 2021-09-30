Kymera Therapeutics (KYMR) Initiated with a Hold at B.Riley Financial

Kymera Therapeutics (KYMR – Research Report) received a Hold rating and a $67.00 price target from B.Riley Financial analyst Kalpit Patel today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $58.45.

Kymera Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $75.86, representing a 24.1% upside. In a report issued on September 17, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $68.00 price target.

Based on Kymera Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $18.52 million and GAAP net loss of $24.66 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.29 million and had a GAAP net loss of $13.99 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 33 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of KYMR in relation to earlier this year.

Kymera Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company pioneering a transformative new approach to treating previously untreatable diseases. The company is advancing the field of targeted protein degradation, accessing the body’s innate protein recycling machinery to degrade dysregulated, disease-causing proteins. Kymera’s Pegasus targeted protein degradation platform harnesses the body’s natural protein recycling machinery to degrade disease-causing proteins, with a focus on un-drugged nodes in validated pathways currently inaccessible with conventional therapeutics. It is accelerating drug discovery with an unmatched ability to target and degrade the intractable of proteins, and advance new treatment options for patients.