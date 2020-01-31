Krystal Biotech (KRYS) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

In a report released yesterday, Gbola Amusa from Chardan Capital reiterated a Buy rating on Krystal Biotech (KRYS – Research Report), with a price target of $90.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $52.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Amusa is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 26.8% and a 52.0% success rate. Amusa covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adverum Biotechnologies, Catalyst Biosciences, and Evelo Biosciences.

Krystal Biotech has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $74.50.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Krystal Biotech’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $4.27 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $3.71 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Krystal Biotech, Inc. is a gene therapy company, which engages in developing and commercializing treatment for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. It developed a gene therapy platform, which company refer to as the Skin TARgeted Delivery platform, or STAR-D platform, that consists of a patent pending engineered viral vector based on herpes simplex virus 1, or HSV-1, and skin-optimized gene transfer technology, to develop off-the-shelf treatments for dermatological diseases for which company believe there are no known effective treatments. The company was founded by Suma M. Krishnan in December 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.