Kratos Defense (KTOS) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After SunTrust Robinson and Benchmark Co. gave Kratos Defense (NASDAQ: KTOS) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Canaccord Genuity. Analyst Kenneth Herbert maintained a Buy rating on Kratos Defense yesterday and set a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $13.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Herbert is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.9% and a 59.3% success rate. Herbert covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Rada Electronics Industries, Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, and CPI Aerostructures.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Kratos Defense with a $21.33 average price target, representing a 60.9% upside. In a report issued on March 23, B.Riley FBR also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $24.00 price target.

Based on Kratos Defense’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $185 million and net profit of $3 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $164 million and had a net profit of $4.7 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 37 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of KTOS in relation to earlier this year. Last month, Scot Jarvis, a Director at KTOS bought 8,000 shares for a total of $39,840.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. engages in the provision of technology systems to the U.S. Department of Defense. It operates through the following segments: Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment includes microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The Unmanned Systems segment consists of unmanned aerial system and unmanned ground & seaborne system businesses. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.