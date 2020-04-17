Kraft Heinz (KHC) Gets a Buy Rating from J.P. Morgan

J.P. Morgan analyst Kenneth Goldman maintained a Buy rating on Kraft Heinz (KHC – Research Report) today and set a price target of $34.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $29.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Goldman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.3% and a 59.6% success rate. Goldman covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mondelez International, Sanderson Farms, and TreeHouse Foods.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Kraft Heinz with a $29.14 average price target, implying a 0.1% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Wells Fargo also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $38.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $33.78 and a one-year low of $19.99. Currently, Kraft Heinz has an average volume of 10.36M.

The Kraft Heinz Co. engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, EMEA, and Rest of the World. The Rest of the World segment is comprised of the Latin America and Asia Pacific segments. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, ambient meals, frozen and chilled meals, and for infant and nutrition. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.