Koppers Holdings (KOP) Receives a Buy from Barrington

In a report released today, Christopher Howe from Barrington maintained a Buy rating on Koppers Holdings (KOP – Research Report), with a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $30.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Howe is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.6% and a 71.0% success rate. Howe covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Commercial Vehicle Group, Columbus Mckinnon, and Woodward.

Koppers Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $50.00.

The company has a one-year high of $44.75 and a one-year low of $22.56. Currently, Koppers Holdings has an average volume of 137.7K.

Koppers Holdings, Inc. operates as a holding company, which produces treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials & Chemicals; Railroad and Utility Products & Services; and Performance Chemicals.