Kontoor Brands (KTB) Gets a Hold Rating from Barclays

In a report released yesterday, Adrienne Tennant from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Kontoor Brands (KTB – Research Report), with a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $32.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Tennant is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.5% and a 47.6% success rate. Tennant covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as National Vision Holdings, Burlington Stores, and Children’s Place.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Kontoor Brands with a $40.80 average price target.

Kontoor Brands’ market cap is currently $1.85B and has a P/E ratio of 15.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 33.20.

Kontoor Brands, Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of apparel. It designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes its portfolio of brands which include Wrangler and Lee denim, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded on November 11, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.