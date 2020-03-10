Koninklijke Philips (PHG) Receives a Hold from Kepler Capital

Kepler Capital analyst Oliver Reinberg maintained a Hold rating on Koninklijke Philips (PHG – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of EUR34.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $38.74, close to its 52-week low of $38.40.

Koninklijke Philips has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $38.74.

Koninklijke Philips’ market cap is currently $34.52B and has a P/E ratio of 24.34. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.44.

Royal Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.