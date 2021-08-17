Kohl’s (KSS) Receives a Hold from Telsey Advisory

Telsey Advisory analyst Telsey Advisory Group maintained a Hold rating on Kohl’s (KSS – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of $63.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $54.00.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Kohl’s is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $68.67.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $64.80 and a one-year low of $18.28. Currently, Kohl’s has an average volume of 3.44M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Kohl’s Corp. owns and operates family-oriented department stores. It offers exclusive brand apparel, shoes, accessories and home & beauty products through its department stores. Its stores offer apparel, footwear and accessories for women, men and children; soft home products, such as sheets and pillows and house wares targeted to middle-income customers. Its stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Menomonee Falls, WI.