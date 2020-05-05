Knowles (KN) Gets a Buy Rating from Susquehanna

In a report released today, Christopher Rolland from Susquehanna reiterated a Buy rating on Knowles (KN – Research Report), with a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $14.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Rolland is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.3% and a 60.9% success rate. Rolland covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, NXP Semiconductors, and Skyworks Solutions.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Knowles is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $19.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Knowles’ market cap is currently $1.37B and has a P/E ratio of 29.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.92.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 61 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of KN in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers. The Precision Devices segment offers ceramic capacitors, electromagnetic interference filters, capacitors, single layer capacitors, precision variable capacitors, and thin film devices across diverse end markets, such as industrial, defense, aerospace, medical, and telecommunications markets. The company was founded by Hugh Knowles in 1946 and is headquartered in Itasca, IL.