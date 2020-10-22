Knight Transportation (KNX) Gets a Buy Rating from Wells Fargo

In a report released yesterday, Allison Poliniak from Wells Fargo maintained a Buy rating on Knight Transportation (KNX – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $39.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Poliniak is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.2% and a 69.1% success rate. Poliniak covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies, Expeditors International, and John Bean Technologies.

Knight Transportation has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $52.78, a 29.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 15, Stifel Nicolaus also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $49.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Knight Transportation’s market cap is currently $6.94B and has a P/E ratio of 23.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.67.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 67 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of KNX in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations. The Logistics segment include brokerage and other freight management services. The Intermodal segment consists revenue generated by moving freight over the rail in the containers and other trailing equipment, combined with the revenue for drayage to transport loads between the railheads and customer locations. The company was founded on September 8, 2017 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.