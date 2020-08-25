August 25, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Knight Therapeutics (KHTRF) Receives a Buy from Stifel Nicolaus

By Austin Angelo

In a report released today, Justin Keywood from Stifel Nicolaus assigned a Buy rating to Knight Therapeutics (KHTRFResearch Report), with a price target of C$10.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Keywood is ranked #911 out of 6888 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Knight Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $7.12, implying a 44.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 14, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$8.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $6.68 and a one-year low of $3.44. Currently, Knight Therapeutics has an average volume of 2,080.

Knight Therapeutics Inc engages in developing, acquiring, in-licensing, out-licensing, marketing, and distributing pharmaceutical products, consumer health products, and medical devices. It offers commercialized Rx and over-the-counter products, which includes Impavido, Movantik, ATryn, and AzaSite. The company was founded by Jonathan Ross Goodman on November 1, 2013 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

