Knight Therapeutics (KHTRF) Gets a Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity analyst Tania Gonsalves maintained a Buy rating on Knight Therapeutics (KHTRF – Research Report) on April 23 and set a price target of C$8.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $4.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Gonsalves is ranked #356 out of 7474 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Knight Therapeutics with a $6.42 average price target.

Based on Knight Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $55.19 million and net profit of $8.23 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $37.27 million and had a GAAP net loss of $6.67 million.

Knight Therapeutics Inc engages in developing, acquiring, in-licensing, out-licensing, marketing, and distributing pharmaceutical products, consumer health products, and medical devices. It offers commercialized Rx and over-the-counter products, which includes Impavido, Movantik, ATryn, and AzaSite. The company was founded by Jonathan Ross Goodman on November 1, 2013 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.