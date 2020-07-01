Knight Therapeutics (KHTRF) Gets a Buy Rating from Bloom Burton

In a report issued on June 29, David Martin from Bloom Burton maintained a Buy rating on Knight Therapeutics (KHTRF – Research Report), with a price target of C$8.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $5.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Martin is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 28.8% and a 53.2% success rate. Martin covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, ESSA Pharma, and CRH Medical.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Knight Therapeutics with a $6.51 average price target, representing a 21.7% upside. In a report issued on June 26, Mackie Research also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$8.90 price target.

Based on Knight Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $45.84 million and GAAP net loss of $1.71 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.96 million and had a net profit of $5.19 million.

Knight Therapeutics Inc engages in developing, acquiring, in-licensing, out-licensing, marketing, and distributing pharmaceutical products, consumer health products, and medical devices. It offers commercialized Rx and over-the-counter products, which includes Impavido, Movantik, ATryn, and AzaSite. The company was founded by Jonathan Ross Goodman on November 1, 2013 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.