KKR & Co (KKR) Receives a Buy from Wells Fargo

In a report released yesterday, Christopher Harris from Wells Fargo maintained a Buy rating on KKR & Co (KKR – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $26.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Harris is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.1% and a 62.9% success rate. Harris covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as BrightSphere Investment Group, Intercontinental Exchange, and Apollo Global Management.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for KKR & Co with a $32.00 average price target, representing a 28.8% upside. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $41.00 price target.

Based on KKR & Co’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.06 billion and net profit of $523 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $385 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 31 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

KKR & Co., Inc. engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities. The Private Markets line manages and sponsors a group of private equity funds that invest capital for long-term appreciation, either through controlling ownership of a company or strategic minority positions. The Public Markets line operates combined credit and hedge funds platforms. The Capital Markets line comprises of global capital markets business. It implements traditional and non-traditional capital solutions for investments or companies seeking financing. The Principal Activities line manages the firm’s assets and deploys capital to support and grow the businesses. The company was founded by Henry R. Kravis and George R. Roberts in 1976 and is headquartered in New York, NY.