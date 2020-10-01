Kintara Therapeutics (KTRA) Gets a Buy Rating from Aegis Capital

Uncategorized

In a report issued on September 14, Nathan Weinstein from Aegis Capital reiterated a Buy rating on Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ: KTRA), with a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.60.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Kintara Therapeutics with a $4.33 average price target, which is a 213.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 22, Maxim Group also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $3.00 price target.

According to TipRanks.com, Weinstein is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -22.4% and a 28.3% success rate. Weinstein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Cardiovascular Systems, Oramed Pharmaceuticals, and Kindred Biosciences.

Based on Kintara Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $3.82 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $2.58 million.

DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical and biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of new cancer therapies. It pipeline includes the VAL-083. The company was founded by Jeffrey A. Bacha, Dennis M. Brown, and William J. Garner on June 24, 2009 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.