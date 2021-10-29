Kinsale Capital Group (KNSL) Gets a Hold Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities analyst Matthew Carletti reiterated a Hold rating on Kinsale Capital Group (KNSL – Research Report) today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $164.90, close to its 52-week low of $153.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Carletti is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.8% and a 62.6% success rate. Carletti covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Heritage Insurance Holdings, Old Republic International, and United Insurance Holdings.

Kinsale Capital Group has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $220.00.

The company has a one-year high of $252.70 and a one-year low of $153.12. Currently, Kinsale Capital Group has an average volume of 98.72K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 24 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of KNSL in relation to earlier this year.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of hard-to-place property, casualty and specialty risks. It focuses on the excess and surplus lines market. The company was founded by Michael P. Kehoe on June 3, 2009 and is headquartered in Richmond, VA.