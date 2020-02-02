Kimco Realty (KIM) Receives a Hold from BMO Capital

BMO Capital analyst Jeremy Metz maintained a Hold rating on Kimco Realty (KIM – Research Report) on January 29 and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $19.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Metz is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.9% and a 48.9% success rate. Metz covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Brixmor Property, American Finance, and Simon Property.

Kimco Realty has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $20.67, implying a 7.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 15, Jefferies also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $19.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $21.86 and a one-year low of $16.88. Currently, Kimco Realty has an average volume of 3.63M.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the ownership and operation of open-air shopping centers. It also specializes in shopping center acquisitions, development and management. The company was founded by Milton Cooper and Martin S. Kimmel in 1973 and is headquartered in New Hyde Park, NY.