January 21, 2020   Analyst News, Consumer Goods   No comments

Kimberly Clark (KMB) Receives a Hold from Morgan Stanley

By Austin Angelo

Morgan Stanley analyst Dara Mohsenian maintained a Hold rating on Kimberly Clark (KMBResearch Report) today and set a price target of $140.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $143.23, close to its 52-week high of $144.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Mohsenian is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.0% and a 69.3% success rate. Mohsenian covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, Mondelez International, and Constellation Brands.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Kimberly Clark is a Hold with an average price target of $137.33.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Kimberly Clark’s market cap is currently $49.54B and has a P/E ratio of 24.79. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -351.66.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019