Kimbell Royalty Partners (KRP) Receives an Overweight from Stephens

In a report issued on June 1, Gail Nicholson from Stephens reiterated an Overweight rating on Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE: KRP), with a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $8.23.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Kimbell Royalty Partners with a $10.25 average price target, which is a 27.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 1, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $12.00 price target.

According to TipRanks.com, Nicholson is ranked #6650 out of 6762 analysts.

The company has a one-year high of $17.72 and a one-year low of $3.51. Currently, Kimbell Royalty Partners has an average volume of 228.7K.

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.