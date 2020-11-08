Kimbell Royalty Partners (KRP) Receives a Buy from TD Securities

In a report issued on November 6, Aaron Bilkoski from TD Securities maintained a Buy rating on Kimbell Royalty Partners (KRP – Research Report), with a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $5.82, close to its 52-week low of $3.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Bilkoski has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -16.4% and a 32.2% success rate. Bilkoski covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Advantage Oil & Gas, PrairieSky Royalty, and Bonterra Energy.

Kimbell Royalty Partners has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $11.00, representing an 86.8% upside. In a report issued on October 22, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $11.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $17.72 and a one-year low of $3.51. Currently, Kimbell Royalty Partners has an average volume of 116.8K.

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.