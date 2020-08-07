Kimbell Royalty Partners (KRP) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Raymond James and RBC Capital gave Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE: KRP) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Credit Suisse. Analyst Chris Baker maintained a Buy rating on Kimbell Royalty Partners yesterday and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $8.85.

Baker has an average return of 53.2% when recommending Kimbell Royalty Partners.

According to TipRanks.com, Baker is ranked #1384 out of 6876 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Kimbell Royalty Partners is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $11.00, which is a 27.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 24, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $13.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $17.72 and a one-year low of $3.51. Currently, Kimbell Royalty Partners has an average volume of 139.8K.

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.