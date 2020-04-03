April 3, 2020   Analyst News, Financial   No comments

Kilroy Realty (KRC) Receives a Buy from Stifel Nicolaus

By Ryan Adsit

Stifel Nicolaus analyst John Guinee maintained a Buy rating on Kilroy Realty (KRCResearch Report) today and set a price target of $76.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $57.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Guinee is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 5.7% and a 61.8% success rate. Guinee covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Washington Real Estate Investment, First Industrial Realty, and Eastgroup Properties.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Kilroy Realty is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $87.60.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $88.99 and a one-year low of $45.96. Currently, Kilroy Realty has an average volume of 934.3K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company was founded on September 13, 1996 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019