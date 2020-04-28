Kilroy Realty (KRC) Gets a Buy Rating from Mizuho Securities

Mizuho Securities analyst Omotayo Okusanya maintained a Buy rating on Kilroy Realty (KRC – Research Report) today and set a price target of $72.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $63.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Okusanya is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.2% and a 61.5% success rate. Okusanya covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Corporate Office Properties, Hudson Pacific Properties, and National Health Investors.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Kilroy Realty is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $76.71.

The company has a one-year high of $88.99 and a one-year low of $45.96. Currently, Kilroy Realty has an average volume of 1.04M.

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company was founded on September 13, 1996 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.