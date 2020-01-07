KeyCorp (KEY) Receives a Sell from Barclays

Barclays analyst Jason Goldberg maintained a Sell rating on KeyCorp (KEY – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $19.61, close to its 52-week high of $20.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Goldberg is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.0% and a 63.3% success rate. Goldberg covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Capital One Financial, and Huntington Bancshares.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for KeyCorp with a $22.59 average price target, which is a 15.1% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Wells Fargo also downgraded the stock to Sell with a $20.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $20.53 and a one-year low of $14.82. Currently, KeyCorp has an average volume of 7.87M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 53 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of KEY in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in October 2019, Trina Evans, the Director, Corporate Center of KEY sold 25,436 shares for a total of $465,988.

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company. The company operates through the following two segments: Key Community Bank and Key Corporate Bank.